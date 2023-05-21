Our next boundary arrives in western Kansas this evening, and ushers rain into the region. Showers will start scattered with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Showers linger through the overnight as they push farther into the state. We are not expecting anything severe this evening though we could head some thunder in western Kansas overnight. Central Kansas will remain dry.

Temperatures fall back into the 50s across the region. Cloud cover will slowly increase with southerly winds. Showers stay west through the morning.

A few sprinkles will be possible on Monday morning. Southerly winds will keep temperatures warm, with highs pushing into the low to upper 70s.

Showers build back into southwest Kansas by dinner time tomorrow. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side as we enter into peak heating.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for southwest Kansas and our Oklahoma panhandle counties. Strong winds and large hail will be the concern with any storm that becomes severe.

Unsettled weather follows us through the workweek, with rain chances nearly daily. It will not be a complete washout as plenty of dry time is mixed in.

Showers will be scattered across the state as wave after wave of energy exits the Rockies and arrives in the region. Rain chances will linger through the weekend as our rainy pattern remains.

Despite the rain, temperatures will climb over the next few days. We go from the mid-70s to the 80s by the middle of the week. Highs flirt with the 90s by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll