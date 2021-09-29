Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain blossoms overnight, a series of damp days ahead

Rain is returning! Spotty showers will be around early this evening.

As the hours tick by, new showers and thunderstorms will take off to the northwest, in advance of the approaching cold front.

We will see an increase in rain overnight spread from the northwest to the southeast across the state.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a few counties through Thursday morning. What blossoms overnight will reach the Wichita area for the Thursday morning commute around town.

Rain will track to the east and dissipate through Thursday afternoon.

The evening looks good for Riverfest activities as we will be on a brief drying trend. Temperatures are taking a fall dip to the 70s where we will stay through the remainder of the work week here in Wichita. There will be a noticeable difference out west where temps will drop during the overnights to the 40s behind the cold front.

This cold front, combined with a storm system from the southwest, will be slow to work across our region, enhancing more chances for rain. Friday more scattered showers will align from the southwest into central and eastern communities.

This unsettled stretch will last into Saturday, eventually turning drier by Saturday night.

Rainfall totals will be about 0.25″ to 0.5″ for most. Select areas will easily see an inch to 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts. Most of our viewing area will be in the 70s for highs this weekend, but I see the 80s trying to return out west by Sunday afternoon.

Comfy fall temperatures will extend into the first half of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies look dry once the cold front we face this week clears Kansas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman