Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chance wraps up the work week, mild weekend ahead

The system that brought severe weather and snow to parts of Kansas is in the process of departing. A few showers have popped up across southwestern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle late today.

Winds turned more westerly this afternoon aiding temperatures returning to more spring-like levels.

Mild weather carries us into the overnight. A few clouds will drift in to keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

A cold front comes in Friday and the winds will be strong, sustained above 20 MPH. Gusts will once again be in the neighborhood of 30 to 45 MPH. We will need to monitor for critical fire weather concerns again tomorrow, especially out west where relative humidity levels will be the lowest.

There will also be a divide as to who will be the warmest tomorrow. Ahead of the boundary we will be in the 60s and 70s. Behind it, much cooler in the 50s.

Scattered rain starts to develop across northwestern Kansas Friday morning before activity spreads eastward throughout the day.

Toward Friday evening, there is a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms East of the Turnpike. Locations closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, specifically Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua counties stand the best spot to see a thunderstorm.

We will have some instability to work with in the atmosphere in that area as the front advances. This is all dependent on how quickly the front can come through.

A shower or two is possible east of I-135 behind the front that may carry over into early Saturday morning.

Lows to kick off the weekend will be chilly out west where a hard freeze could occur with temps dipping into the 20s. It will be milder in central and eastern Kansas in the lower 40s, avoiding any frost. Saturday looks comfortably cool in the 60s with sunshine.

Winds do not seem to be too fierce but will be breezy. There is another chance for showers and a few storms Sunday night into Monday.

More unsettled weather with additional chances for moisture will work through during the middle of next week and persist into the following weekend. While this active stretch looks to fall mostly as rain, I do see the potential for snow out west next week!

Current model guidance pinpoints low chances for severe weather during this timeframe as well. Temperatures look to turn closer to and below average until the third full week of April.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman