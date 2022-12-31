New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year.

Lows fall into the 30s and 20s across the state by sunrise tomorrow. Winds remain out of the south with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover increases tomorrow, with temperatures climbing into the 50s for much of the region. Northwestern Kansas will be a touch cooler in the 40s.

The approaching cold front will track into Western Kansas on Sunday night. Showers will follow the front in, staying mainly out west before midnight.

By Monday morning, showers will spread east across the state. A wintry mix will be possible in Northwest Kansas as temperatures dip to near freezing leading to slick spots on roads for your morning commute.

Winter Storm Watches are in place for Cheyenne, Kansas, and Dundy, Nebraska, from Sunday night through early Tuesday morning.

Rain will push east through the morning as the front advances. This will be a quick-moving storm meaning we will not see significant rainfall totals. A few thunderstorms are possible.

Snowfall returns to western Kansas as moisture wraps around the low-pressure system and colder temperatures move into the region.

Temperatures dip with the front, falling back to our seasonal average in the low 40s. We rebound back into the low 50s as we head into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 54 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo:42 Wind SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll