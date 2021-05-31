Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances become more isolated by midweek, temperatures on a warming trend

Clouds continue to blanket Kansas as our rain slowly crawls eastward.

Just in the last 24 to 48 hours, some locations have picked up between 2″ to 3″ of rain.

Minor flooding, as creeks, rivers and streams remain elevated, will still be possible through tomorrow. Flood Warnings are in place for Cow Creek near Hutchinson.

As the bulk of the rain sits to the south and west of the state, a drier night starts to unfold, though isolated showers will still be possible through the overnight.

Not everyone will get tagged by these passing showers.

The rain will remain spotty through tonight which could lead to areas of patchy fog first thing Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dip into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Some sunshine will return by Tuesday afternoon, especially across western Kansas where a few isolated showers and storms may develop during the second half of the day.

Highs will rebound back into the 60s and 70s.

As another system approaches from the northwest, it will help to spark scattered rain chances again Tuesday into Wednesday, but coverage will start to become more isolated by the middle of the week.

High pressure is building in across the West Coast which will help to bring a more settled pattern our direction by the second half of the week and lead to more areas of sunshine.

As more sunshine filters in, our temperatures will begin to climb through the end of the upcoming week. Winds turn back out of the south which aids in boosting afternoon temperatures back into the 80s.

Moisture returns ahead of the weekend as the air turns muggier. This muggy air will stick with us into next weekend as another storm system will help to spark more isolated showers and storms Saturday and Sunday which may linger into the beginning of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige