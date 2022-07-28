A nice dose of rain has fallen over the last few days, with Wichita finally tapping into some rain on Thursday morning. We will see a few more random showers throughout the day, but many stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Those clouds really help us out in the temperature department with 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

Watch for a little bit of new development across central Kansas as the day goes on, but the coverage will be more miss than hit.

Later in the evening is when we will turn our attention to western Kansas for our next storm system to push in. This is where we will likely see heavy rainfall and even some embedded thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a Marginal Risk for far southwest Kansas. We will watch out for a few cells to have strong gusty winds.

Heavy rainfall will be the main concern across southwest Kansas tonight into Friday morning. Super dry ground does not absorb water well, creating runoff. Areas that experiences heavy downpours or prolonged rain should avoid low lying areas, creeks, streams and rivers. An Areal Flood Watch is in place through 1 PM Saturday.

We will be left with rain into Friday morning across central Kansas. Hopefully it can taper off a bit by Friday evening for any outdoor plans, but for now keep in mind you could encounter a few more showers.

Looks like rain could even linger into Saturday as the broken stationary boundary stays just off to our south. That gives those near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line the best chance for Saturday rain. Lower chances to the north.

We will all enjoy beautiful temperatures below average for this time of year through Saturday. A little bit of summer heat starts to work in by Sunday. Eventually late next week will see upper 90s, so take these cooler temperatures in while you can!

7/28/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 50 % chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

