Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances continue, gradually heating up

A band of persistent rain is found across South Central and Southeast Kansas early this afternoon. Due to a very saturated ground and slow moving showers, an Areal Flood Watch is in effect for many across South Central and Eastern Kansas. This is the area we will have to watch throughout the day as low lying flooding is a possibility. Remember, do not drive through flooded roadways. It is not worth it!

Scattered showers and a couple rumbles of thunder will be found across the state today, but mainly across South Central Kansas where the focus of moisture is. Those out west could see a stray pop-up shower or two during peak afternoon heating. Highs stay nice and cool again today in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Due to no major driver in the weather pattern, we likely will be stuck in this cooler and rainy rut at least into the next few days. We hold on to decent off and on rain chances before hoping to dry out a bit for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Our temperatures continue to gradually climb as our rain chances decrease for the weekend. The 4th of July holiday looks dry with highs climbing back up toward that 90 degree mark.