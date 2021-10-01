Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances continue, temperatures stay pleasant

Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state of Kansas on Friday as our active pattern of weather continues. Most of us will stay cool in the 60s and 70s across the state, with winds out of the north and northwest.

We stay dry for a good chunk of the day, but spotty showers are possible later on in the afternoon, especially for those across southwest Kansas.

A stray shower or two could pulse closer to the Wichita area this evening, but I am not expecting much.

If you have outdoor plans, maybe throw that rain jacket in the car just in case, but you should not need it for most of the state.

Rain chances continue off and on through the overnight hours, before increasing for Saturday morning. An approaching low pressure system will sit and spin over the state.

The biggest question is how far north this center of the low will push. The farther north it pushes, the better the rain chances for northern Kansas. The looks of our latest guidance keep it a bit farther south, so right now I think south central and eastern Kansas have the best chance for a soaking rain Saturday.

This next system should leave our area by Sunday, with most of us hanging out in the 70s to end the weekend. Totals could range from a half inch of rain to over an inch in spots, especially across south central Kansas. All in all, Sunday looks like the better day to have outdoor plans.

Our upcoming weather pattern favors near average temperatures. For early October, that puts us in the upper 70s. A few lower 80 readings can be found from time to time, but no intense heat or cold air can be found in this forecast. Rain chances stay low as well.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears