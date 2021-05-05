Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances continue, temps on the rise

We’ll have some showers and storms around today as another disturbance swings through. Not everyone will see rain and there will even be some sun at times but it’s still worth keeping an eye on Storm Tracker Radar.

After an early morning chill, highs today warm into the 60s and 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Severe weather isn’t expected even though there could be a few rumbles of thunder, especially this afternoon and into the evening. Showers will continue to track west to east through the night.

There could be a leftover shower or sprinkle mainly to the east early Thursday but the rest of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

There will be more warming into the weekend but another quick drop off into the 60s after temperatures peak shows that another system will move in.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe weather to the west for late Friday. Stronger storms could be capable of hail and gusty winds.

The unsettled stretch continues through the weekend and possibly through the middle of next week with periods of showers and storms.

We’re already looking ahead to the Home Opener for our Wichita Wind Surge. While it does look like there could be some rain around, time is on our side for now. It’s important to stay updated with the latest forecast due to multiple days ahead of possible active weather. More updates to come from your Storm Track 3 Weather Team.