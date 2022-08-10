The hot core of a strong high pressure system to the west keeps inching our way. This will keep our afternoon highs near and above average for the remainder of the week.

Highs will be primarily in the 90s but farther north will start to feel more triple digits Thursday. Many more will surpass the century mark on Friday.

This weekend, most of our viewing area will be facing horrendous heat. One thing working in our favor is the dew point. Mornings will be muggy especially from southcentral into southeast Kansas, but the moisture mixes out during the afternoons into the weekend allowing the evenings to be much more comfortable.

There is a slim chance a shower or two to pop up this evening to the southwest. Otherwise, expect a dry, sun-filled and hot stretch until early next week. Our weather gets interesting by Monday evening. The high to the west starts to break down BIG TIME! A cold front will slowly track from the northeast to the southwest.

Storms appear Monday evening to the northeast. It will take all of Tuesday before the front affects the rest of the KSN viewing area. Rain chances are increasing for most of the region into Tuesday and early Wednesday before the front is completely clear.

Due to clouds and rain Tuesday, highs may stay well below average and feel more reminiscent of fall. Those with more sunshine will bounce into the 80s which is still refreshing compared to the consistent heat we have dealt with this summer. Looks like temperatures below average will stick around for a few days before warming into the following weekend. We will be on the edge of the high to the west and a low pressure system farther east. The slightest twitch one way or another will have a great impact on our temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman