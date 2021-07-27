Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances go down as temperatures rise

Yesterday’s storms have fizzled out but with more moisture in the air, watch out for patchy dense fog this morning that may develop. Even though we are off to a dry start to the day you will also notice more humidity due to the moisture.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with a few fair weather clouds going up in the heat of the afternoon. Highs will be toasty in the middle to upper 90s.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect at Noon today and will continue through Thursday evening for many of our counties. The Advisory has also expanded into more of Central Kansas and now includes the Wichita Metro. The heat combined with humidity will make temperatures feel oppressive for a few days.

A random shower or storm in the heat of the day cannot be completely ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Points south and southwest will have the best chance.

Should a storm go up, it will quickly fall apart through the evening and after sundown. Skies will be dry and mostly clear tonight with warm lows in the 70s and 60s.

We will do it all over again tomorrow. Hot sunshine sends highs well into the 90s with a few more triple digits likely Wednesday. Over the coming days it is very important that you stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if outside, check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning, do not forget about your pets, and look before you lock.

Highs will start to come down over the weekend and into next week when a front moves in. We will still be in the 90s but at least it will not be as toasty. A shower or storm could skim some of our northernmost counties Thursday night into Friday. A shower or storm will flirt with our area over the weekend but most of us will stay dry into next week.