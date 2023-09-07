Hazy skies today thanks to the ongoing rash of wildfires in Canada will continue to be a detriment to our air quality through tonight.

If you are attending the Chiefs game, please keep the lower air quality in mind as the smoke is heavier east of Wichita.

A few stray showers may pop up in south-central to southeast Kansas tonight but these will not spend much time in the KSN viewing area as they move to the east and southeast.

A few may pulse up to severe strength with some 60 mph wind gusts and a few large hailstones.

Cooling off to the 60s tonight with light east winds.

Tomorrow will be another warm day as we warm things up to the 90s in the afternoon. The smoke will hang around but it should be decreasing in thickness through the day.

Saturday will be one more warm day with highs in the lower 90s, but we will see the winds of change begin blowing as a cold front enters northwestern Kansas first. This will spark storms Saturday evening especially across the western half of the state.

A few strong storms may be possible out west Saturday evening, and then the rain chances shift east and south for Sunday. A more widespread wave of storms looks likely by Sunday as we will see a series of disturbances moving through our upper atmosphere, and that will keep scattered storms going into Monday. Rainfall amounts over 1 inch will be possible by Monday.

Temperatures will dip to the 70s to start next week, and this cooldown will last for some time as another push of cooler air may be on the way by late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.