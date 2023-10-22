Warm and windy to end the weekend. Highs today reached the 80s across most of the state. Northwest Kansas stayed much cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Strong southerly flow will help to keep us warm overnight. Lows will range from the low 40s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southcentral section of the state.

Tomorrow will be another toasty one. Highs will be in the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds stay strong out of the south, with gusts over 30 MPH possible at times.

Warm, windy, and dry conditions lead to heightened fire weather concerns for the start of the week. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow. Please avoid any outdoor burning.

A change to our weather pattern comes on Thursday. Tropical moisture will be carried into the Plains from the south. Much-needed rainfall will arrive during the middle of the week.

Showers will begin to blossom by early Tuesday morning. This moisture will collide with a cold front stationed to our northwest. Rainfall will persist through the middle of the week.

Central and eastern Kansas will luck out with higher rainfall amounts, with totals over an inch expected. Western Kansas will not miss out completely, but the latest trends are not looking favorable for widespread heavy rainfall out west.

Temperatures take a turn behind the passing boundary. Highs will fall into the 50s by the weekend with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 58 Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll