We are expecting a good deal of rainfall in the Sunflower over the course of the day. Cloud coverage and showers will help us stay on the cooler side again in the 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. Well below average for this time of year!

A large mass of rain will continue to move from west to east during our Friday. Some spots could pick up a half inch to an inch of rain. Lower totals will be found north.

The rain is light to moderate, so flooding concerns are dwindling, but we will still keep these Areal Flood Watches in place in southwest Kansas through midday Saturday.

Watch for some new rain development later on tonight across far southern Kansas. Some of this activity will linger into our Saturday.

As the boundary has slid farther south across Oklahoma, we will expect most of the rain chances on Saturday to stay again across southern Kansas.

Hopefully we can get a bit of a lull for Saturday afternoon and early evening as we are expecting those temperatures to be on the pleasant side. Expect some slightly warmer air back by Sunday, then turning downright hot again for the middle and end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears