Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances linger right up to the weekend, warm up on the way

The next round of rain is tracking to the northeast – all part of a larger storm system draped across the southern United States. A mixture of rain and snow has spread into the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles as well as southwestern Kansas briefly today.

Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s and 30s. As the rain continues to move through and temperatures fall overnight, a brief changeover to snow cannot be ruled out especially across southwestern into northcentral Kansas.

Rain showers will be spotty for the evening commute and linger into the overnight.

This will be a fast-moving system and the majority of the moisture will shift east of I-135 by dawn Thursday.

With the clouds locked in place across central into eastern Kansas, temperatures will struggle to warm significantly as many will stay parked into the 50s for daytime highs, but those in western Kansas will be among the first to see sunshine returning as we wrap up the work week.

Northern, central and eastern Kansas will partake in more moisture Friday with another batch of showers.

As showers and storms develop later in the day on Friday, one or two could become strong to severe with smaller hail and gusty winds being our primary concerns. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted to account for this potential across northeastern Kansas.

We will see a surge of warmth Friday with the southern half of the state soaring back to the 60s and 70s for highs. Winds will strengthen Friday into Saturday as the warmth stays put through the weekend.

Next week there is a slim chance for a shower Monday followed by another opportunity for moisture Tuesday night.

Both of these shots will not be as widespread as the rain event we saw earlier this week. With the cold front coming through next Tuesday evening, if we can get the right ingredients together, a few thunderstorms may form in advance of it. Temperatures warming into the 70s will be a common sight early next week before that strong cold front resets highs into the 50s and 60s next Wednesday.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman