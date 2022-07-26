Showers continue to litter the northern half of the state this afternoon. Cloud cover and rain will help to keep temperatures on the mild side, ranging from the mid-80s to the upper 90s. Those in the south will continue to bake with highs surpassing 100 degrees in some areas.

Heat Advisories are in place for portions of Southcentral Kansas until 8 PM this evening.

The front that has rooted itself over central Kansas is the main culprit behind our wide range in temperatures. As it lifts north over the next 24 hours, temperatures will become more uniform across the Sunflower State.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop out west this evening. These storms will then track east across the state overnight.

The strongest storms will be in Northwest and Central Kansas, with isolated storms that could produce strong winds gusting from 60-70 MPH and large hail.

Our next chance of rain will arrive by Wednesday evening as a cold front will begin to sink into the region. This will not be a washout, just isolated to scattered storms moving into Northwestern Kansas. The rest of the state will remain reasonably dry.

Any storms that do form will have the capability of becoming strong to severe. Gusty winds and large hail are the primary concern.

Our best chance for widespread rainfall will be Thursday and Friday. Rain-cooled air will help temperatures drop below our seasonal average as highs will be in the low 80s by the time we head into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll