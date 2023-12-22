Cloud cover was stubborn to exit southcentral Kansas today. Temperatures only reached the upper 50s for central Kansas, where we saw less sun. The rest of the state reached the low 60s, almost 20 degrees above our average.

We will see skies gradually clear through the evening, leaving us with starry skies tonight.

Another round of fog is possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Rain chances increase tomorrow as our next round of moisture arrives in the Sunflower State. Showers arrive in western Kanas in the morning and become more widespread by the evening. Temperatures will reach the 50s and 60s.

Strong winds out of the south will help to pull in the warmer air. Gusts will be up to 40 MPH at times as we see highs surge to well above the seasonal norm.

Heavy rain will track across the state. Showers will be widespread and slowly push east through the evening. We could hear some rumbles of thunder overnight.

Most will see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to an inch of rainfall through Sunday.

As this system slows down, cold air will be able to wrap around the low-pressure system. This will lead to a changeover from rain to snow for western Kansas on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drastically drop as we fall from the 60s to the 30s. We will be feeling more like winter on Christmas Day. Some areas could see snowfall continue into Monday.

As this low tracks to the east, it will pull snowfall into central Kansas on Christmas.

Northcentral Kansas will see the best chance of accumulating snow, but southcentral Kansas could still see some flakes. With ground temperatures remaining warm, snow will likely melt as soon as it reaches the ground.

Cold air remains locked in place for the last full week of the year. This will keep temperatures near normal as we ring in 2024.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: W/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% of rain and thunderstorms. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 41 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll