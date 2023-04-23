High pressure has been sliding to our south today, keeping skies clear and winds out of the south. Skies will stay partly cloudy for the first half of the night, but clouds will return to the region by daybreak tomorrow.

Temperatures will be cold once again tonight. We fall back into the 30s across the region. Clouds will gradually inch into the area throughout the evening.

Frost Advisories are in place for southeast Kansas from 4 AM through 8 AM tomorrow. Furnas County in Oklahoma is under a Freeze Warning through 9 AM.

Temperatures rebound back into the 60s on Monday. Southerly winds will be breezy at times, helping to pull in warmer temps and moisture. Rain chances will blossom across the State in the late afternoon and kick off our rainy pattern for the week.

Showers will pick up Monday evening. Pockets of heavy rain will track across the region through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Showers become spotty on Tuesday, with the heaviest bands of rain moving across southcentral Kansas. Temperatures will be cool with winds out of the north.

Widespread rain returns on Wednesday, with a few flurries possible across the Colorado/Kansas state line.

Rain chances drop as we move into the second half of the week. Scattered showers will linger through the weekend.

But the bulk of the rainfall will arrive during the first half of the week. We expect a good amount of rain, but not enough to alleviate the drought.

Temperatures will continue to yoyo through the week. Temperatures dip into the 50s as showers arrive and slowly climb back into the 60s as skies turn sunnier by Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 43 Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo:40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll