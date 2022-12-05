A cold front is working from the north to the south across the region today. This allowed a select few to warm into the 60s and 70s! The rest stayed in the 40s and 50s. We struggled in Wichita, southcentral and southeast Kansas to warm today due to persistent cloud cover. The winds have now changed out of the north/northeast due to the frontal passage.

There has also been a significant amount of cloud cover prevalent. Clouds will increase overnight as the boundary stalls to our south.

Drizzle will develop near and East of the Turnpike by dawn Tuesday. Temperatures will be near and above freezing so any slick spots should be kept to a minimum.

The amount of moisture falling will be light to reduce any impacts on area roadways in this part of our viewing area. Moisture mixes out rather quickly early in the day leaving us with more cloud cover and dry conditions.

Temperatures cool Tuesday and try to rebound on Wednesday. A disturbance will track to the northeast and bring a quick shot for rain. Southeast Kansas sees it first and then the light rain overspreads mainly central and eastern Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temps will be cooler farther north and west where a changeover to a wintry mix and all snow is likely. Better chances for wintry accumulations will be near and north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line into Nebraska.

The highest rainfall potential will be in eastern Kansas. Most across central Kansas will see less than a half of an inch of rainfall through Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and seasonably cool days. There is another disturbance Sunday but the degree to how much moisture we get out of it looks low at this point.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 31 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 49 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman