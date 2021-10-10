Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances return as cold front slides through, fall air invades

Patchy showers are found along an advancing cold front this morning. Those across southwest and north central Kansas are the main focus for shower activity early, but as that front continues to slowly push east, it will eventually bring rain chances to central, south central and southeastern Kansas later on in the day.

The front is moving through a little on the early side, so this will hinder afternoon highs across the state today. After many broken records in the 90s on Saturday, most of us will only climb to the 60s and 70s on Sunday. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your day will be.



Expect plenty of cloud coverage to spark from this front, along with showers and storms reaching south central Kansas likely by the mid to late afternoon.

Guidance suggests that we could see off and on rain and storms into the overnight hours. Rain totals could top an inch in some spots, mainly favoring southeast Kansas.

A few of those storms could be severe, mainly to the southeast of Wichita. Those in the state of Oklahoma could have a busy evening however, especially down towards Tulsa and Oklahoma City where ingredients are more favorable for strong storms. Tornados, strong wind and large hail are looking increasingly likely with any severe activity.



Once showers and storms move out overnight, we are left with a cool and comfortable air mass for Monday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies should take over with 70s sticking around. Fall air invades and will remain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Another larger system could impact the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This is an event we will have to watch closely. Depending on timing, we could have a severe weather setup for the state of Kansas. The SPC has upgraded parts of Kansas to an enhanced risk.

If the main frontal system moves through overnight, this could hinder chances. Something to keep an eye on. The system lingers early Wednesday before leaving us mostly dry for the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears