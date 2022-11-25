Friday afternoon was a beauty for all of us across the state. Most of us reached the 50s yet again with a few spots even touching 60 degrees.

We are in for a rather pleasant but chilly Friday night. Clouds begin to spread in from the south, helping us stay a touch on the warmer side tonight. Lows drop into the 20s and lower 30s with a light breeze.

Our next storm system is on the way. Out ahead of it, our clouds increase tonight into early Saturday morning.

A shower or two will be possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line overnight into the early morning.

Latest trends show this system having a hard time getting its act together early on. This is likely due to fighting some drier air in the atmosphere. However, a few more spotty showers will be possible in central and eastern Kansas into midday. The earlier in the day the better for outdoor plans it looks.

By the afternoon and early evening, intervals of rain will spread across central and eastern Kansas. Those of you out west will unfortunately miss most of the moisture.

It looks like some of the heavier bands of rain will be along the Kansas Turnpike and through the Flint Hills for the evening and early overnight.

Totals will be feast of famine depending on where the heavier bands set up. Some of those in south central up to northeast Kansas could pick up anywhere between 0.25″ to 0.75″+ with virtually nothing west.

The temperatures out west however will be a bit warmer on Saturday in the 50s and lower 60s. We will be in the upper 40s across central Kansas where more rain is present.

The storm system eventually pulls east overnight into early Sunday.

Up and down temperatures will take over for the next week. Some days will be near-average, with others a touch cooler.

Keep an eye out in northwest Kansas for a few light snow showers along a cold front on Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 49 Wind: S/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears