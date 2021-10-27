Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain clears east Thursday, blustery winds take over

A confirmed tornado touched down in Reno County late Tuesday night in the southeastern part of Turon. Turon is a small town on Highway 61 between Hutchinson and Pratt.

The National Weather Service in Wichita conducted the survey and found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado that had maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH.

The storm system responsible for isolated severe weather yesterday is moving to the east.

We will receive leftover rain farther east within our viewing area into a portion of the night. Any additional rainfall will be fairly light and severe weather is not anticipated.

Temperatures will be cool overnight but not terribly cold with more clouds and rain showers east and clear skies west.

Expect overnight lows to dip into the 30s and 40s.

Scattered showers east of I-135 will be possible at times throughout the day as the main axis of activity slowly slides east.

Winds are a major issue with Wind Advisories in effect for Thursday. Over the next 24, winds will be sustained between 20 and 40 MPH. Gusts will easily be above 50 MPH!

The entire state is fair game for winds this strong. Sunshine will return from west to east as a storm system departs the region. Daytime highs as a result will remain in the 50s and 60s.

A few lingering showers will be possible across Lyon, Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties Thursday evening before this storm system clears out of the region.

Winds will ease Friday. Temps to the northwest will cool and where more frost will be found in the morning. Afternoons the remainder of the work week will be seasonably cool.

Temps try to bounce back this weekend ahead of a much stronger cold front. While the moisture is not that great, the impact of the cold air will be greater. If this arrives sooner, temperatures may be in the 40s for trick-or-treaters by Sunday evening. Some moisture may get squeezed out of this system early next week. Farther north and west have a chance to see a few flurries mix in with light rain on Monday. Wichita stays as rain but we all feel the chill as temps drop below average next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman