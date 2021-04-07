Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain clears out by Thursday, warming into the weekend

The wind has turned on us from the northwest which has ushered in some cooler temperatures today. After a day in the 70s and 80s for many Tuesday, temperatures fell to the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon which is almost 40° colder in some locations!

The severe storm threat has shifted to the east into Missouri, Iowa, down through Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The colder flow has changed the rain over to snow out west where some light accumulations were noted.

The atmosphere has warmed enough throughout the day to leave behind rain for central into eastern Kansas this evening.

Wichita should be able to partake in some of these showers before the system lifts away later tonight.

Overnight as the system departs, clouds will clear to the west first. This will allow a drop to the 30s for lows with the 40s to the east under the clouds.

Winds will gust between 30 and 40 MPH as this occurs through Thursday afternoon. Clouds will clear to the east and sunshine will take over!

Temperatures will turn around Thursday and the warmth will return! Daytime highs will be back into the 60s and 70s.

Critical fire weather concerns are expected. Fire Weather Warnings are posted to the west as gusty winds contribute to the high grassland fire danger.

Winds will weaken Thursday night and pick up again Friday with sustained speeds over 20 MPH.

A few showers are possible and potentially a storm east of the Turnpike. Oklahoma stands the better shot for storms.

We have another quick moving wave Sunday night that will trigger more showers and storms from central into eastern Kansas.

Next week looks cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected. I would not sign off on being done with the snow just yet for our northwestern communities as it looks like another chance is in store with a system early next week.

The moisture does not stop streaming in our direction as the end of next week looks to offer up widespread rainfall for much of Kansas.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman