Cooler weather is building in today as the cold front from yesterday continues sliding south into Oklahoma. Severe weather is expected along the front for our friends down south, but Kansas will see much quieter weather for today with cloudcover and highs in the 50s to low 60s.

A wave of scattered showers is expected to generate over southwestern Kansas tonight and move east across the state. Precipitation coverage will be a bit spotty, but some brief downpours may occur in some of the most drought-stricken parts of the area, which is welcome news!

Lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s, coldest in northwest Kansas.

Showers will be possible in Wichita mainly after midnight and into Friday morning. Rain coverage will dwindle toward sunrise but some isolated to widely scattered rain activity will persist past sunrise.

With stubborn cloudcover and north winds continuing, temperatures tomorrow will stay cool with highs mostly in the 50s.

A few spotty showers will linger through the day on Friday, but most of the day will be dry for most areas. Outdoor plans should be a go for Friday night and into the weekend with plenty of dry hours for most of Kansas.

Into the weekend, cool temperatures and more spotty showers remain in the forecast. Our next best chance of rain looks to come later in the day on Saturday. It may be cold enough in northwest Kansas to support a changeover to snow, but significant accumulations aren’t looking likely.

Temperatures will stay cool and mild into next week, generally a few degrees below average. The first few days of the week will start off dry, with another storm system looking possible around next Thursday or Friday.

3/23/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 62 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 53 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly:

Sat: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.