The rain continues out there this evening. Multiple waves of moisture are pushing through the Sunflower State. Rain is light to moderate with a few heavier pockets. Expect this to continue through the evening and early overnight. Those out west will dry out.

Overnight, those in central Kansas could still see a shower or two while the steadier rain falls to the east as this system slowly starts to move out.

By early Sunday morning, most of the moisture will be falling in eastern Kansas.

Any additional rainfall totals look highest from southern into southeast Kansas. Anywhere between another 0..25″-0.75″ is possible.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and a stronger north wind begins to pick up as a front moves through.

We have to deal with some extra cloud coverage during the day, with clouds clearing from west to east. It is not until the afternoon that clouds in central and eastern Kansas begin to clear. Highs stay cooler on Sunday with most of us staying in the upper 40s.

We have quite the roller coaster of temperatures through the next week. Rather warm Monday but temperatures start to fall Tuesday as a front comes through.

That front could bring a few light snow showers to the northwest but we are not expecting much from that.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears