Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain departs, warming weekend

As showers track south of I-70 there could still be an embedded rumble but the severe threat is very low. Commuters will need to be cautious of damp roads and pockets of heavier rain.

Rain will continue to drop to the south as we go through the day and cloud cover will follow from north to south. There could still be an isolated shower around southern parts of Kansas through the afternoon.

Clouds, rain, and northeasterly winds will bring highs down into the 50s. So it won’t be as warm today but highs will still be close to average.

Skies will continue to clear tonight as lows fall into the 30s.

Sunshine returns over the weekend and highs warm back up into the 60s.

Saturday’s winds will be gusty at times to the northwest. This has prompted a Fire Weather Watch for our Nebraska counties. High fire danger will likely be a recurring issue through the middle of next week due to strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions.

Highs heat up even more into the 70s and even 80s (to the southwest) the first part of next week. This happens before the next system moves in Wednesday. A chance of rain and storms will develop between South Central and Eastern Kansas.

The potential for rain and possibly some wintry weather to the northwest will need to be monitored too. This activity will cool us back down to the 50s by the end of next week.