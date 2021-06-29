Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain early, drying out for holiday weekend

A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 PM Tuesday for portions of southcentral and eastern Kansas. Barton and Lincoln counties are under an Areal Flood WARNING as multiple inches of rain has fallen in a short amount of time. Low-lying areas could see flooding. The ground is already saturated from rainfall from late last week. Any new rainfall accumulation will cause levels on streams, creeks and rivers to rise.

It will be unsettled the remainder of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Dewpoints are in the lower 70s, so while the temperature is down the air has a muggy feeling to it.

This will also contribute to more tropical downpours through evening that will be targeted over central and eastern Kansas. Spots near and east of the Turnpike could easily see another inch or two of rain through Wednesday with locally higher amounts. I would not be shocked to see new rainfall totals of 2″ to 4″+ through Wednesday from Sumner to Cowley, Butler, Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties.

Scattered showers and a random rumble will linger through the overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The atmosphere will still be capable of triggering more showers and storms close to the frontal boundary meandering around the state Wednesday, although the number looks to be less by the afternoon.

This should allow us to gain a few degrees in the temperature department.



By Thursday, it looks like the axis of rain will be from western Kansas curving down into Oklahoma. Tropical downpours will line up in this area during the afternoon, allowing warmer temperatures to greet areas to the north including most of Kansas.

The atmosphere may have the ingredients to work with to produce a stronger storm or two to the southwest by evening. We will need to watch this for hail and high winds.

Friday and Saturday look dry with widespread sunshine thanks to high pressure building in from the northeast. There looks to be a batch of showers and thunderstorms coming out of Colorado into western Kansas Saturday night. This may be repeated again out west for the evening of July 4th.

Temperatures will not be too bad for the holiday weekend in the 80s, which is below the norm. A few 90s will sneak in out west by Sunday evening. The humidity will take a dip making it feel pretty good for Kansas standards this time of year! Next week looks hotter and more humid as highs return to the 90s.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman