A storm system positioned to our south is taking on a slight tilt. This is favorable for bringing a cold rain into central and eastern Kansas through early tonight. Some sleet will also mix in from time to time as the atmosphere cools.

Areas most likely impacted will be along and East of I-135. Rainfall amounts are generally around a tenth of an inch.

Eastern Kansas into Missouri will pick up more. As temps cool closer to 10 PM, snow will mix in from Cowley through Butler, Marion, Chase counties and points to the east. This system should wrap up by midnight as it exits East.

As it departs, strong and gusty winds will enter western Kansas tonight.

Those winds will sink south and spread to the east into Thursday. Gusts from 35 to 45 will be most common. A small sliver of communities near and west of the Kansas/Colorado state line will experience gusts from 50 to more than 60 MPH! Winds will dissolve Thursday night.

Riding on these chilly winds will be some moisture. North and west will see flurries and light snow Thursday.

Thursday night the axis shifts closer to Wichita where a few raindrops and/or snow showers are possible. Communities north and west, especially north of I-70 in northwest Kansas may pick up an inch or two of snow. Accumulations will be more difficult farther south and east.

Temps Thursday will be seasonably cool and become colder Friday by a few more degrees.

Southerly flow quickly takes over for the weekend. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s with some 60s southwest. Sunday will be warmer. Next Monday the door opens to an unsettled stretch. Rain will favor the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and spots to the south.

Tuesday this moisture lifts northeast through south central and eastern Kansas as rain.

Another system is poised next Wednesday. The track of this will be important for snowfall accumulations. A track too far north, and we miss out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 29 Wind: N/W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman