Light rain and drizzle will affect areas of central, eastern and southern Kansas through early Friday evening. Sunshine has returned out west.

As a cold front keeps working across the region and ushering in cool northwest winds, the trend will be for us to dry out and clear out overnight.

Patchy frost is possible north of Highway 50, out west and through our Panhandle counties. Overnight temps dip to the 30s and 40s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place from 2 AM through 8 AM Saturday.

Another cold front comes through before Sunday. Ahead of this feature, temps rebound nicely through the upper 60s and 70s Saturday afternoon.

Dry, breezy, and warm conditions lead to heightened fire weather concerns tomorrow. Fire Weather Watches are in place up north from 12 PM to 8 PM. Please no outdoor burning.

This frontal passage is dry but supports a few degrees cooler Sunday into Monday.

A few sprinkles or a shower chance is slim early next week across southern Kansas.

More unsettled weather returns Wednesday night through the following weekend with rain and storms. The atmosphere does turn a bit more unstable so a stronger storm during this time cannot be ruled out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 73 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman