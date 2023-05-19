The cold front is clearing Kansas and the rain will eventually go with it. Any leftover showers will be confined to southeast Kansas this evening with continued clearing from the north to the south. Streams, creeks and rivers will be swollen where the heaviest rains have fallen with this system.

We receive another reinforcing shot of cooler than average air overnight that will stick around Saturday. Smoke from wildfires in Alberta has been transported in our direction, so if you smell it, this is why. This could also create haze. Lows tonight will be chilly mainly in the 40s.

We will stay in the 70s for highs Saturday with light winds and low humidity. Talk about an excellent start to the weekend!

Winds will return out of the south by Sunday, enabling temps to jump a few more degrees with an 80 or two sprinkled in.

A few thunderstorms will gather southwest Sunday. A storm or two could produce gusty winds or small hail but the threat for severe weather is low. If this wave survives the night in its journey East, any leftovers may approach south central and southeastern Kansas early Monday.

Next week looks unsettled with multiple small waves that will be capable of triggering rain and storms. Moisture looks to increase by mid-week with dew points back to near 60 so it will feel slightly humid.

Temps will also stay mostly in the 70s with a few 80s thrown in for good measure. Most of the week the higher instability resides over western Kansas which could prompt a storm hitting severe thresholds for hail and high winds.

The pattern persists Tuesday through next Friday with daily shower and storm chances. We need to watch each of these waves closely because it will determine feast or famine when it comes to rain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 74 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman