Another batch of scattered showers and a few rumbles will track east into the early evening across central and eastern Kansas. Doppler radar estimates have exceeded 5″ of rainfall over the last 7 days in many spots!

Additional rainfall will be to the tune of another half to an inch before this system wraps overnight. A storm or two to the southeast may contain hail and gusty winds.

Flood warnings are in effect for Butler, Cowley over to Greenwood, Elk and Chautauqua counties. Two rivers of note will see minor flooding including the Whitewater and Walnut the remainder of the week into the early weekend. We should be looking at a drop in river levels by Sunday. Please avoid any flooded areas!

Drier conditions with sunshine take over Friday. Temps climb back to the 70s with the 80s out west. The heat keeps building over the weekend with more 80s and 90s showing up. This type of heat persists into next week. There will also be added humidity farther east.

This weekend there is a disturbance that will track to the east. Severe weather is possible north of I-70 although the better chances will be up in Nebraska.

Next week a shot for storms will return Tuesday evening. Severe weather will need to be monitored. This will be the start of another unsettled stretch that may keep strong to severe chances lingering the remainder of next week and into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 49 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 73 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman