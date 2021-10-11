Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain exits early Monday, severe weather possible Tuesday

Sunday’s system is on the way out but there are still some showers and storms early this morning between Central and Eastern Kansas. Rain could still be heavy at times which is why a Flood Watch remains in effect for Elk and Chautauqua counties through 7am.

Any leftover rain after sunrise will be to the east of Wichita and will continue to march to the east. Skies have already cleared to the west and the rest of the area will gradually see this clearing too.

After a cooler start to the day, afternoon temperatures will be pleasant behind the boundary. Highs will be seasonable in the 70s.

Skies will be clear after sundown but a few more clouds will build to the west late in the overnight. There is a slim chance of a shower or storm by daybreak. Lows will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

Many of us will start the day quiet and dry early Tuesday morning but it is very important that we stay weather aware. Strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has maintained an Enhanced Risk of severe weather between Western and Central Kansas. All severe threats will be possible, this includes tornadoes.

A powerful storm system that will strengthen and deepen over the Rockies will move into the Plains. While a shower or storm could be around early in the day, severe weather is not expected until we get closer to the evening hours.

Storms will continue to blossom and maintain strength after sundown. They will form into a line to the west and sweep to the east through the night.

Most of us will dry out by early Wednesday and skies will gradually clear back out too. There is a small chance that some moisture returns to the area Thursday, mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas, but then high pressure will build in from the west that will lead to a dry, sunny, quiet weekend. Cooler air dominates this week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s later this week.