We can see the clouds off to the south of us as a cold front currently sits in that direction.

Temperatures have detoured to the cooler side. Some of those clouds will mix with stars farther southeast overnight.

The next storm system will travel nearby Wednesday. As it does so, it stands a chance of producing rain mainly for areas near and East of I-135.

If this moisture comes in earlier Wednesday morning before temps have time to warm up in the afternoon, some snow may mix in.

Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through Wednesday afternoon.

With enough moisture leftover Wednesday night and falling temps, a brief changeover to snow is possible. Any accumulations, if at all, will generally be under an inch before the system exits.

We have another disturbance Thursday. This will bring flurries and snow showers to the region. Any accumulations will be light, if at all.

Winds will be rather strong Thursday. A High Wind Watch is in effect for a sliver of counties near the Kansas/Colorado state line. Winds gusting to 60 MPH are possible.

Temps fall further on Friday before rebounding this weekend. Some temps especially out west will flirt with the sixties once again. Wichita will inch that way before the next storm system early next week. At this time, most moisture skirts our region which has been the norm with systems lately.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 28 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 29 Wind: N/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman