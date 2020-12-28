Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, freezing rain and snow to target Kansas early this week

A cold front has worked through the region. Temps today were cooler than they were 24 hours ago, but it was still a pleasant day for December.

Clouds will increase overnight into Monday as our next storm system approaches. Early in the day, snow will blossom to the northwest.

Generally, accumulation out that way will be an inch or two through Monday night. However, I see a max over Cheyenne, Sherman, Rawlins, Thomas, Wallace, Logan, Hitchcock and Dundy counties where amounts will range from 2″ to upwards of 5″ of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday night there to account for snow and slick travel.

Moisture will increase from the south going into Tuesday morning throughout southern Kansas, including the Wichita area. TEMPERATURES WILL BE GREATLY IMPORTANT AT THIS TIME! I expect us to be hovering between 28 and 32 degrees in most locations as we see an increase in rain from the south.

This is not good news because this means freezing rain is likely. Coldest temperatures will be north and west of downtown Wichita. As the day progresses with an increasing southerly wind, we will see temperatures climb.

Winds will gust to near 40 MPH in southcentral and southeastern Kansas. An isolated wind gust to 50 MPH is not out of the question. Around the Wichita area we will be safety above freezing by the lunch hour. Into Tuesday afternoon, areas near and north of I-70 may not be able to warm and stay in the freezing rain longer.

Freezing rain potential is 0.10″ – 0.20″ with locally higher amounts north.

As colder air moves in by Wednesday morning, any remaining moisture will transition to snow. Heaviest accumulations will be across northern Kansas. Around the Wichita area, a trace to an inch is possible with heavier amounts north and west of downtown.

We will be chilly the rest of the week as sunshine returns to start 2021. There is a chance for flurries and light snow Friday mainly for our eastern communities.

Next week looks like it could be more active with a couple of storms taking aim we will need to watch closely.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman