The cold front is doing its job. This frontal zone will track to the southeast into evening. Winds will remain gusty behind the front from 35 to 45 MPH with locally higher gusts over south central and southeastern Kansas as our winter storm takes shape this evening. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across Kansas and Oklahoma. This is where the greatest impacts from this winter storm will be felt through late Thursday.

Timing of this looks a few hours later. By 10 PM Wednesday we will see the atmosphere moisten with rain and thunder in south central and southeastern communities to a developing wintry mix of freezing rain to sleet to the northwest of Wichita.

A storm or two near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line may produce hail before the colder change to the mix and snow occurs. Farther south into Oklahoma and Texas, the risk for severe weather jumps where tornadoes are possible.

Into the overnight, thunder may linger as wintry precipitation takes over. This will amp up any ice or snowfall totals. There will be heavier bands of snow Thursday morning. The morning commute does not look like a smooth one as roads will be icy and snowpacked, including the Wichita area.

Our snowfall totals look good anywhere from 3″ to 7″ possible from south central into eastern Kansas. Locally higher snowfall totals are possible northeast of Wichita where 7″ to 11″ is not out of the question. Southwest Kansas will see some, but significantly less. And dry air will eat away at any decent chance for folks farther north and west as you approach I-70 and beyond. Strong wind gusts during this event will cause blowing and drifting of snow, significantly reducing visibility. Those gusts and the weight of the snow may create sporadic power outages.

Temperatures Thursday where the snow is falling will barely warm. Some recovery out west is likely, but staying below average for this time of year. We have a beautiful weekend ahead, but those with higher snowpack stay colder whereas parts of western Kansas return to the 50s and 60s quickly. Another strong cold front arrives next Monday into Monday night. Moisture looks disjointed as the temperature drop will be significant for the remainder of next week, keeping temperatures well below average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NE 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of snow. Hi: 28 Wind: N/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 8 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly:

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 15 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 32 Lo: 17 Mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman