The storm system we have been tracking for days keeps slowly moving east the rest of the week. Rain will mix with snow at times in southwestern Kansas tonight.

We have already picked up some snowfall in the northwest part of Kansas.

This evening, there will be a heavy band of snow that forms to the southwest. This is where a few inches of snow are possible overnight.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted into Friday to account for this slick and slow travel due to rain changing to snow.

The leading edge of the rain keeps trucking closer to the I-135 corridor. This evening rain will arrive for more of central Kansas.

Rain continues to spread through central and eastern Kansas into Friday.

Most of this moisture should taper in western Kansas, but a few rain/snow showers are possible before this system departs Kansas by early Saturday morning. Areas farther East keep this all as rain due to warmer temperatures.

Spots in central and eastern Kansas now get to benefit from a healthy shot of rain.

The sky will then clear and temperatures take a jump by Sunday. We keep warming next week leading up to Christmas. Highs will be in the 50s with some 60s possible southwest. The next storm on deck arrives next Friday in the form of rain.

More rain may be around the following weekend before the pattern shifts and turns much colder after Christmas. Portions of Nebraska will see a White Christmas, but the moisture will more than likely exit Kansas before it cools enough to produce snow for our northwest counties.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Lo: 39 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: E/N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 51 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman