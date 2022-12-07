The first in a series of systems moves through tonight into Thursday morning. Rain is forming across Oklahoma and will lift to the north later this evening.

Temps will stay warm enough south of I-70 to keep this liquid but near and north of the interstate, temps at the surface will be cold enough for freezing rain and sleet.

Snow looks to be to a lesser extent with greater impacts in Nebraska.

A thin glaze of ice will cause travel troubles farther north later tonight into part of Thursday. Ice accumulations will range from a few hundredths up to a tenth of an inch. It will not be a big ice storm but problematic enough on the roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening through Thursday afternoon for some of our northern counties where travel will be slick and slow.

Elsewhere to the south, rainfall potential will be from a tenth to three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts farther east/southeast.

Temps will range from the 40s to the 50s for highs the rest of the week. More warmth in the south than the north.

There is another disturbance that slides by Friday night while we are sleeping. This produces light rain near and East of the Turnpike. Temps stay above freezing so icy conditions are not expected.

The weekend looks decent with a shift to warmer air by the end. This plays into our next storm system and strong cold front early next week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late Monday into Tuesday.

Farther east stands the better shot for hearing any thunder. Areas to the southeast of our viewing area may face a quick round of severe storms. Any rain moves out quickly with the backside producing a small batch of light snow for our northwest counties as colder air spills south.

This will drastically change temps. The warm-up we feel Monday and for part of Tuesday farther east is only a tease before temps drop below average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 54 Wind: SE/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 53 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 41 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman