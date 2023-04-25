The next batch of rain developed over southwest Kansas this morning. Garden City and Finney County picked up some good rain today!

We will see an increase in more moisture in the form of rain from western Kansas into the southern half of the state the remainder of the day, into the overnight and Wednesday.

We have enough instability available for a stronger storm to form capable of high winds and hail along and south of a line from Elkhart to Guymon. Texas County, Oklahoma, is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM Tuesday.

Lows tonight will be chilly in the 30s and 40s with more widespread rain moving through the area.

There will be a sharp cutoff in who gets the rain and who misses out. Areas northeast will not be able to partake in this liquid gold due to drier air trying to steal the rain. The southern half of Kansas wins out with the most rainfall this week.

Temperatures are kept under control due to clouds and on-off rain chances through Wednesday night. With a more easterly component to the wind Wednesday, temps will cool a few degrees.

This unsettled stretch takes a break Thursday as the system pulls away from the region. Highs jump back to the 60s and we will see some sunshine. Late Thursday into Friday, a cold front is eyeing to make a move across the state. This will spark a few showers during its passage.

We will want to keep an eye on overnight temps out west after this passes for frost/freeze alerts. It should be a dry weekend with mild temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 45 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman