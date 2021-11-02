Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain lingers overnight, gradual warming into the weekend

A light raw rain will continue to track to the southeast through the overnight and finally move out early Wednesday morning.

Overnight, as temps cool further from the 30s and 40s we have as highs today, a few snowflakes will mix in, although little in the way of accumulation is expected through the overnight.

Our brief taste of winter lingers into Wednesday where highs will primarily be in the 40s. Clouds will thin near the Kansas/Colorado state line first and allow temps to jump into the 50s.

We will not start to break from the clouds farther east until Wednesday night. Those who break out into stars, which will be north and west, will dip cold enough where a light freeze is possible in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This is all pending on where and how quickly clouds clear, but Wichita looks to hold on to the overcast longer.

With more sunshine and a wind flow from the south, temperatures rebound from west to east Thursday. Out west highs will warm into the 60s. Farther east, cooler in the upper 40s and 50s. The warmth keeps building over the weekend with plenty of sun.

It will be a gorgeous fall weekend as highs return to the 60s and 70s out west. Winds will be a touch stronger, but not horrific, with gusts to 25 MPH.

Looks like a cold front approaches early next week and washes out. No moisture expected at this time. Not until later in the week do we see a more sizable cold front with a shot for rain, ultimately dropping our temps into the following weekend. Stronger wind gusts from 40 to 50+ will announce its arrival next Wednesday into Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman