The area of high pressure dominating and baking the region lately continues to flatten this week. A boundary is stalled across the southern portion of our viewing area.

Spots south of it keep cooking in the triple digits with heat relief to the north of this feature. Any storms that develop through the evening and overnight, will be sparse.

This boundary retreats north Tuesday, allowing southern Kansas to heat up to the century mark.

The next round of storms will also be isolated and positioned farther north of Highway 50 into northern Kansas.

Wednesday the door opens to a better shot for widespread showers and storms. Do not get me wrong, this will still be of the hit or miss variety as the boundary shifts back to the south.

Later this week, in particular Thursday into Friday, a stronger front arrives resetting temps to the 80s! We also stand better chances for rain especially for southern counties during this time with more cloud cover. Isolated storm chances will stick around over the weekend but it will not be a washout.

Temperatures remain milder Saturday before the heat cranks back up heading into next week. Overall through the remainder of the month, northern communities will see the most rainfall with the south struggling for more moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman