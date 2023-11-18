The dry, mild pattern we have had for most of November comes to an end tonight as a storm system will usher in a chillier, more unsettled week. Showers are expected to develop in western Kansas this evening and move to the east through the night.

Lows tomorrow morning will be cool in the 30s and 40s.

By sunrise the rain is mostly out of western Kansas, but it sets up shop in central and eastern Kansas for a damp, dreary Sunday.

Rainfall will generally be light to moderate but the fairly long residence time of the rain may lead to some spots around the Kansas Turnpike picking up well over an inch!

Highs tomorrow will be milder to the west where some sunshine makes it into the mix, but gloomy and damp weather keeps things cool in Wichita.

The rain is associated with a developing storm system that will slowly gather strength over the area. As it does so, a cold front will begin to shove in Sunday night and into Monday. Moisture wrapping around on the north side of the low will bring a renewed chance of moisture especially for areas north of I-70.

Temperatures will be near or above freezing most of the time, so most precipitiation comes in the form of light rain. A few snowflakes may try to mix in for northwest Kansas, but no accumulations are expected.

After this first system moves by, temperatures will try to rebound but we stay cool through midweek.

Around Thanksgiving, another system will be brewing, with increasing clouds and moisture ahead of another strong front.

We may be able to get through the holiday mostly dry, but by Black Friday it looks like this will turn us sharply colder and potentially bring another round of moisture.

It may be cold enough for this to come down as snow, though it is still too early to determine the locations and amounts where the highest totals will occur. In general, the odds of seeing snow do look better for the northern half of Kansas where the air will be coldest. Stick with KSN for updates as more details become clear on this wintry weather chance!

The pattern will continue to support colder than average temperatures through next weekend and into the following week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. 80% chance of rain. Lo: 45 Wind SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 38 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.