Beautiful liquid gold fell from the sky today. The highest totals fell in south central into eastern Kansas. Our communities just to the west of I-135 were able to tap into a little moisture as well. Radar estimated rainfall totals are anywhere between a quarter of an inch, to over an inch for many in the Wichita Metro area. Western Kansas completely missed out.

A few showers remain in central and eastern Kansas into the evening and early overnight. A new storm system is going to stay just out of reach for most. Those near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line have the best shot at another shower or two but we will not pick up much for totals.

Fall temperatures are here to stay for the near future. Thanks to Monday morning’s cold front, we will see a chill to the air through the upcoming weekend. This is mostly right around or just shy of average for this time of year.

Lows tonight drop to the 30s and 40s across the state. This will be a refreshing change to the warmer nights we had this weekend. Winds remain pretty light tonight.

Tuesday starts off a bit gloomy for those closer to Wichita, but sunshine will take over for the most part for the rest of the day. It will be beautiful with a noticeable breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

We are eyeing another weak storm system later this week. A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday and early Friday. As of now, it looks like the better chance for some more rain falls in central and eastern Kansas. Those out west could unfortunately miss out again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 42 Wind: N/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears