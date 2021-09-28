Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain on the approach, cooler air to follow

With our winds churning from the southeast, we are starting to feel a bit more humidity. Clouds will continue to stream our way as the storm system from the southwest makes slow progress in our direction.

Today will be our last visit with the 90s in many communities before clouds thicken and rain returns to the region.

A shower or two is possible to the west this evening.

Anything that drifts through the remainder of the state overnight will be few and far between as more clouds take over our viewing area.

Much of Wednesday will be dry until the evening. Highs will take a milder turn to the 80s.

Wednesday evening near sundown is when things start to gel and we see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development.

A cold front will also track in from northwest, which will give us a noticeable difference in temps for western Kansas compared to points East going into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning looks like a damp commute to work for many of us. Highs will drop to the 60s and 70s. By evening, we may catch a break between waves to kickoff Riverfest as this batch of rain tracks to the northeast away from Wichita.

A new round of rain will develop Friday with our damp stretch lasting into early Saturday.

Model guidance is consistent with painting central Kansas in the position of up to an inch or two of much needed rainfall with less to the west. Highs over the weekend will be in the 70s with overnight lows ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

Early next week a quick-moving disturbance will trigger another chance for rain Monday into Tuesday. Highs will stay in a fall state of mind in the 60s and 70s for highs.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman