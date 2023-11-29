The next storm system is on the approach. This evening, we will see an increase in upper-level cloud cover.

These clouds will keep temperatures milder overnight to the southeast, but some parts of Kansas will head back into the freezer farther northwest where clouds are thinner. Due to ongoing snowmelt, areas of fog are possible early Thursday morning.

Drizzle develops Thursday afternoon before the main storm system draws closer to our region.

Model guidance today is farther west with the moisture. Beefier rains arrive across southern Kansas late Thursday afternoon and pick up through the evening.

We will need to watch the far northern and western extent of this system.

Temperatures will be cool enough to form a thin sliver of snow, sleet and rain into Friday morning.

Slushy wet snow is possible in the thin wintry zone. Snowfall accumulations could range from an inch or two with locally higher amounts depending on the degree of the cold and length of this moisture sitting in the chill.

The majority of this system will fall as rain. It will be a decent rain with amounts from a quarter to half inch. Higher rainfall potential to an inch of rain is also possible especially farther southeast.

Any remaining rain/wintry mix/snow departs to the northeast the first half of Friday.

Clouds will linger, ultimately keeping temps in the 30s and 40s Friday afternoon. Another system sweeps through this weekend capable of rain and some snow mixing in farther north and west Saturday into Saturday night. This will be fast moving and should not have a great impact to area travel.

Temps will warm at the end of the weekend and early next week. We will see a shift by the middle of next week with more 60s showing up in parts of the Sunflower State. Right now, no major storm systems look to align for us next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman