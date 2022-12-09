Clouds will thicken early this evening as the next system slides on by.

Rain showers will be on the increase especially after 10 PM through part of the overnight for locations near and East of the Turnpike.

Rainfall amounts will be light for our viewing area from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Locally higher amounts expected in extreme southeast Kansas where amounts may approach over an inch.

Temps will be warm so ice and snow are not expected as this event wraps up before dawn Saturday.

Any leftover clouds clear early in the weekend. It will be a nice one for getting out for a walk or grabbing Christmas gifts. Highs will be in the 50s with the 60s making an appearance to the southwest by Sunday.

Warmth and stronger winds spread throughout the Sunflower State Monday. A potent storm system will form and produce scattered showers late on Monday, picking up Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Storms are possible although chances for severe weather here at home are low. A strong cold front tracks west to east Tuesday, dropping temps with the grand finale providing snowfall to the northwest.

Southwest communities miss the moisture connection on this one due to drier air.

High temps take a major hit. We are about to enter another cold stretch with highs well below average. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s the remainder of next week. Looks like a few more systems will travel through before Christmas. With colder air in place, snow will need to be monitored as the dominant precipitation type with each of these waves. Stay tuned!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 37 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 53 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman