Showers and storms are ongoing across western Kansas this morning.

Jet stream energy is just to our south today, and that will help to keep showers and storms going through much of the day though primarily for western Kansas and down into Oklahoma.

We maintain a Marginal to Slight Risk for western Kansas primarily for large hail and gusty winds today.

As storms travel east, they encounter drier air and will gradually run out of steam as they go.

A few showers and clouds are possible in Wichita, but we stay mainly dry across central Kansas for today. Highs reach the upper 70s with upper 60s in western Kansas where clouds will be more persistent.

Tonight, temperatures cool down to the 50s.

Showers and storms continue for western Kansas into the overnight as more convection moves in from Colorado.

A few pop up storms will be possible Tuesday in central Kansas but activity remains spotty and most stay dry.

Highs come up a bit Tuesday with 80s returning to central and eastern Kansas. 70s remain out west.

Into the rest of the week, we remain in a pattern dominated by upper level ridging. We will keep some moisture around so spotty storm chances will remain in the forecast for the week, but the majority of the time will be dry for most.

Into late week, the upper level high pressure strengthens, and that is expected to bring the summer heat to Kansas with 90s statewide by the weekend. Some locations may see their first triple digit heat of the year by Sunday or Monday.

6/12/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: NE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 96 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.