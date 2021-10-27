Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain slowly exits to the east as cooler, fall air filters into the region

Showers and storms brought rain and rumbles along with some severe storms across western and central Kansas Tuesday night.

As this system crawls to the east, it will leave behind lingering rain chances for areas mainly along and east of I-135 throughout the afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs will be cooler with many remaining into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Winds are gusty behind this front out of the northwest. High Wind Warnings will remain in place until 5PM this evening for portions of southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle as some gusts could be between 50 and 60 MPH. Wind Advisories are also in place for central Kansas until 7PM Thursday for wind gusts up to 45 MPH.

Overnight lows will return to the 30s and 40s.

A few showers will continue to drift east overnight leaving a few showers possible east of the Turnpike possible through early Thursday morning.

The wind will stick with us through the end of the work week as this storm system continues into the eastern part of the country. We will see more sunshine into the weekend as temperatures take a mild fall-like turn. Expect daytime highs to rebound into the upper 60s before our next storm system arrives.

We are continuing to eye a more potent storm system that will usher in our first real cold blast of the season early next week. Clouds start to increase by the end of the weekend and rain chances come together into early Monday. As temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs, rain will be possible initially.

Colder overnight temperatures will return to the overnights which could change rain over to snow in some locations in northern and western Kansas. This is something we will continue to monitor in the days to come as our first cold blast of air arrives in the Sunflower State.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige