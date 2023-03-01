Temperatures are starting to come down as the next storm system inches closer to the region.

This system is taking a southerly track and will have the potential to produce rain, a wintry mix and snow in parts of the Sunflower State Thursday into Thursday night. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect to the west where the heaviest snowfall accumulations will take place.

This activity may carry over to early Friday morning for points East of I-135 as the low deepens just to our east. Rain and snow showers will approach the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday evening.

Anything that falls will be light and spotty. More persistent snow falls in the northwest by Thursday morning.

This will spread to the east during the day as rain showers blossom around the Wichita area. Some sleet may mix in from time to time, but overall should fall as rain.

Once temperatures cool Thursday night, the backside of this system will turn to mainly snow. Some sleet could also mix in from time to time as this works into Missouri. Leftover snow is likely East of I-135 Friday morning.

This band of snow looks to intensify as it moves closer to the Kansas/Missouri state line. Travel will be impacted Thursday night into Friday morning.

Snow will not be spread evenly. We will have one max of accumulations West and another East. Wichita and much of central Kansas is in the middle where a trace to an inch is more likely.

Thursday and Friday will be some of the coldest temperatures of the next week. There is another weak system Friday night into Saturday morning. This will bring a few sprinkles, flurries and snow showers from west to east. Better chances of seeing this will be in the northern half of Kansas.

The pendulum swings warmer over the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Sunday is the warmest of the two. Above normal temps will extend into early next week. A potent cold front works across the area, dropping temps below average later next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman