Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain, snow, and a chilly start to the weekend

Rain and snow have arrived. Rain could be heavy at times as well as the snow to the northwest.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through midday. This is where portions of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska are in line to see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snow.

Once we get into the afternoon there won’t be as much wintry weather to the west but we’ll still need rain gear. Clouds, damp conditions, and a northerly breeze will keep highs chilly in the 30s and 40s.

We’ll gradually dry out through the evening as most of the rain tracks to the east. Amounts at the end of this event are still looking healthy with much of the area getting up to around .50″ with potential for multiple spots getting up to an inch.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with chilly lows in the 20s to 30s.

Skies will be dry tomorrow but the clouds will be stubborn with cool highs in the 40s to 50s.

Clouds break by Sunday and some sun returns to help us rebound into the 50s and 60s. A cold front moves in from the north Monday into Tuesday.

It will bring another chance of rain/snow showers and knock highs back down below average Tuesday. There could be some more moisture around that develops later in the week.