Many Kansans will see their first snow of the season on Monday as our next storm system pushes through the region.

This morning, a band of light to moderate snow is developing for southwestern/western Kansas. Minor accumulations have already fallen, even sticking to some area roadways. The morning commute will be impacted to the southwest. Falling as mostly snow.

As we warm just a few degrees during the day, many of us in central and eastern Kansas will see a mix of rain and snow. Conditions will change by the minute with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark. By midday, the band of moisture will set up closer to central Kansas and I-135.

Moisture tapers off out west into the afternoon, with central and eastern Kansas tapping into the rain/snow mix.

Expect intervals of wet snow and light to moderate rain. This is going to hinder snowfall totals in these regions.

For the evening commute, watch out for this wintry mess to continue.

This system pushes east to impact the Kansas City metro late Monday into early Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for southwest into central Kansas through Monday evening. They will expire to the northeast early Tuesday morning.

Expect highs on Monday to be near or slightly above the freezing mark. Winds will be stronger at times out to the west. This could create some blowing snow conditions and frigid wind chills.

Most of the upcoming week will favor well-below average air. It is feeling a bit more like winter, not mid-November.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of rain/snow. Hi: 39 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow early. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: NW 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 37 Lo: 21 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears